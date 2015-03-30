PRISTINA, March 30 The International Monetary
Fund cautioned Kosovo on Monday that its budget deficit may
exceed a target of two percent of output and that the economy
would grow less than the government hopes.
The landlocked Balkan state, which seceded from Serbia in
2008, does not currently have a loan arrangement with the IMF
but Finance Minister Avdullah Hoti has said he will hold talks
with the lender in Washington in April.
"The government is facing significant commitments from last
year; at the same time the revenues are not increasing as fast,"
Jacques Miniane, the IMF's mission chief for Kosovo, told a news
conference.
Miniane said Kosovo's economy would grow "just about three
percent", less than the government's forecast of around four
percent, and that the deficit may exceed two percent.
"Kosovo needs to grow faster than three percent to create
jobs," he said.
Kosovo's public debt level is less than 10 percent of gross
domestic product (GDP).
(Reporting by Fatos Bytyci; Editing by Matt Robinson)