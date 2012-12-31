* Young nation dogged by reputation for gangsters and graft
* Marble venture seen as trailblazer, now cautionary tale
* Four years sovereign, impoverished Kosovo in need of
investors
By Fatos Bytyci
ASTRAZUB, Kosovo, Dec 31 When Briton Christopher
Gilbert and London-educated Etrur Albani teamed up to dig marble
in Albani's native Kosovo, they knew they were taking a gamble.
For two years, Albani and Gilbert, who was better known in
Britain as an entertainment industry entrepreneur, knocked on
literally hundreds of doors in search of intrepid investors.
They eventually turned up 12, convincing them that the risk
associated with investing in this young Balkan nation was
overblown and that the image of crime and corruption did not
match the reality.
One of the poorest corners of Europe, Kosovo is in dire need
of outside investment as it tries to make a go of the
independence it won from Serbia in 2008.
By September, Gilbert and Albani's Fox Marble Holdings
was listed on the junior tier of the London Stock
Exchange and had spent 1 million euros ($1.32 million) in
readying five mines for business.
Mining is seen as a potential driver of growth in Kosovo, a
small country blessed with mineral deposits and Europe's
youngest population, but shackled with a damaging reputation for
gangsters and graft.
Now, Fox Marble's dream is in tatters, its licences to cut
and sell Kosovo's marble revoked and millions of euros of
investment hanging in the balance.
Whether the victim of over-zealous officials or something
more sinister, Fox Marble has gone from investment trailblazer
to cautionary tale in the risks of doing business in this
country of 1.7 million people roughly half the size of Wales.
"We spent two years convincing people that the country risk
was not something that people needed to be concerned about and
now everybody is turning to me and saying, 'We told you so',"
Gilbert told Reuters.
In December, Kosovo's Mining and Minerals Commission (ICMM)
revoked four of Fox Marble's five licences, saying the firm had
failed to start work within an agreed time frame.
"It could take years for the work to start. How do we know?"
the chairman of the ICMM board, Ahmet Tmava, told Reuters. "Our
resources must not be held hostage."
Gilbert said the firm had needed more time to raise funds
but had already spent heavily on machinery, taxes and preparing
the mines.
He cited a Kosovo law saying that the ICMM is obliged to
inform the company in writing and give it 2-4 months to address
the complaint. Fox Marble got neither, Gilbert said. Tmava said
the company was informed "verbally".
"VERY STRANGE"
Asked what was behind the decision, Gilbert, who was in
Pristina trying to save the licences, chose his words carefully.
He said the mining authorities had acted outside the law,
and suggested there was perhaps more to the matter than met the
eye. The mines contain deposits valued by Gilbert and Albani at
billions of euros.
"It's certainly a very strange situation for a company that
is spending money in Kosovo. We don't know what the realpolitik
is behind this, but clearly there is something going on."
Asked about the allegations of political interference in the
marble case, Kosovo's minister of economy and development, Besim
Beqaj, said only: "I'm not aware of anything like that."
Britain's ambassador to Kosovo, Ian Cliff, said the British
government was "very concerned" and, in a written response to
questions from Reuters, said he had heard of allegations of
political interference.
"I hope this is not the case," Cliff said, adding that
British Foreign Secretary William Hague had raised the issue
with Kosovo "at the highest level".
The United States and the European Union have spent an
estimated 4 billion euros in stabilising Kosovo and encouraging
good governance and growth since NATO went to war in 1999 to
halt the killing and expulsion of civilians by Serbian forces
fighting rebels from Kosovo's ethnic Albanian majority.
With ethnic tensions subsiding, Western powers formally gave
up "supervisory" powers over Kosovo this year. But an EU police
and justice mission retains some executive authority to
investigate cases of organised crime, corruption and war crimes.
NATO retains some 6,000 troops on the ground, mainly in the
north where a small Serb minority still rejects Kosovo as a
sovereign state.
The government insists it is changing perceptions. There are
positives: Kosovo's legislative framework has been crafted to
meet most EU standards; construction is thriving, driving
average annual economic growth of 5 percent over the past five
years; foreign direct investment was up 14 percent to 379
million euros in 2011; in October the World Bank lifted Kosovo
from 126 to 98th place in a poll on ease of doing business.
"Kosovo has been challenged by a bad image unfairly attached
to it due to the past," said Valdrin Lluka, head of the Kosovo
Investment Promotion Agency, part of the Ministry of Trade.
"When investors come with expectations of high crime and
corruption, they see a beautiful country, friendly people and a
friendly business environment," he told Reuters. "Good news is
not news, so foreigners get to know only the dark side of
Kosovo, and that's what's damaging us."
HARD TO INVEST WITHOUT BRIBES?
But there was more bad news in November: an Austrian firm
said it had stopped printing Kosovo's biometric passports for
now because 1.4 million euros in fees had not been paid.
Natali Velija, a German citizen and the company's local
partner in Kosovo, was arrested on suspicion of embezzling the
money, but Velija says it was spent on bribes for a handful of
officials from the Ministry of Interior.
The Austrian company denies bribing anyone.
Kosovo suffered a heavy blow last year when the sale of the
country's most profitable company, the state telecom concern
PTK, collapsed after corruption charges were filed against a
number of senior PTK officials.
Avni Zogiani, founder of the Cohu (Wake Up) non-governmental
organisation dedicated to fighting corruption, said it was
extremely difficult to invest in Kosovo without political
connections or a readiness to bribe.
"When we talk about small and medium-sized projects of a few
million euros, then they're dealt with through bribes," he said.
Albani said he and Gilbert had struggled to shake the
stereotype. "When we went to Italy to buy machines," he said,
"they asked, 'Why are you coming with a letter of credit?
Where's your suitcase of money?'"
Investors and Western officials in Kosovo also cite frequent
power cuts, an underdeveloped administration, widespread tax
evasion and high interest rates on bank loans, some as much as
25 percent as banks hedge against political and economic
instability.
Kosovo is ranked 105 on Transparency International's graft
perception index, on a par with Bolivia, Gambia and Mali.
"I spend a lot of my time persuading British companies and
financial institutions that the Kosovo 'country risk' is less
than they think - so that they will support investment here,"
said Cliff, the British ambassador.
"The key practical question for the Kosovo institutions is
this: can Kosovo afford to lose 10 million pounds of British
investment and the jobs and exports that will go with it?"
Gilbert and Albani, first inspired by a 2005 USAID report
extolling the quality and colour of marble in Kosovo, stood to
make a lot of money.
They estimate the five mines that Fox Marble won licences to
exploit, including Red Rock near the village of Astrazub in
southwest Kosovo, contain around 240 million cubic metres of
marble worth billions of euros.
Albani and Gilbert say Kosovo marble was used in building
the White House in Washington and the Vienna Opera House.
In Astrazub, villagers recall marble mining under socialist
Yugoslavia, and say their ancestors told stories of its
extraction when Kosovo was part of the Ottoman Empire.
Signs of traditional, small-scale excavation can still be
seen. A new mining venture would be a boon for the local
economy, which like the rest of Kosovo struggles to absorb new
jobseekers who often end up emigrating for work. Kosovo also has
lignite, lead, chromium, zinc, nickel and silver deposits.
Mining in Kosovo ground to a halt during the violent
disintegration of Yugoslavia in the 1990s, and has only
restarted on a limited scale over the past few years. In the
north, Kosovo's giant Trepca lead and zinc mine complex stands
idle, hostage to complex ownership disputes.
Fox Marble has filed a complaint with the ICMM, and Gilbert
insisted they would not give up. "We're not going anywhere. This
is grave for Fox Marble, but it's a tragedy for Kosovo."