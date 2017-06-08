PRISTINA, June 8 A self-proclaimed commander of
Albanians fighting with Islamic State in Syria and Iraq,
notorious at home in Kosovo for a video showing him beheading a
man, has been killed, police and his family said on Thursday.
Lavdrim Muhaxheri died in the Middle East, but it was not
clear in which country or when, they told Reuters.
A video posted on the Internet in 2014 showed Muhaxheri
beheading a young man in Iraq accused by IS of spying for the
Iraqi government. Another video showed him killing another
person with a rocket-propelled grenade.
A police official, who declined to be named, told Reuters
that he had been killed, but gave no other details.
Confirming his death, an uncle of Muhaxheri asked a Reuters
reporter: "Is everyone happy now?"
Around 300 Kosovars have gone to fight with Islamic State
and more than 50 have been killed, Kosovo officials say. About
120 more are estimated to have left from Albania itself and
about 100 from Macedonia's Albanian minority.
Kosovo has not seen any militant attacks on its home turf,
but at least 200 people have been detained or investigated for
alleged Islamic State-related offences
Most of Kosovo's ethnic Albanian majority are nominally
Muslim but overwhelmingly secular. Kosovo declared independence
from Serbia in 2008 with the backing of the West.
In 2015, it adopted a law introducing jail sentences of up
to 15 years for anyone found guilty of fighting in wars abroad.
(Reporting by Fatos Bytyci and Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Tom
Heneghan)