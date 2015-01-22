PRISTINA Jan 22 Hundreds of miners in Kosovo
ended a three-day strike on Thursday in the country's richest
mine, which is also claimed by Serbia.
Kosovo's new government said last week it would take control
of the Trepca mining complex but backtracked on Monday following
a furious response from Serbia.
On Tuesday, some 350 Trepca miners refused to return from
their shift below ground to protest the government reversal. The
number later reached around 800 miners.
Trepcas spokesman Musa Mustafa said the strike was called
off after the government agreed to reconsider its position. Work
will restart on Friday morning.
Serbia does not recognize Kosovo's 2008 declaration of
independence and claims some 75 percent of Trepca. It had warned
that any attempt by Pristina to take over the mine would
jeopardize EU-mediated talks between the two sides.
The Trepca complex of lead, zinc and silver mines once
employed 20,000 people and accounted for the majority of the
former Yugoslavia's mineral wealth.
Since Kosovo's 1999 breakaway from Serbia, Trepca has been
held in trust and readied for sale by a United Nations agency.
(Reporting by Fatos Bytyci; Editing by Angus MacSwan)