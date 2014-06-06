Iran challenges need to ship out excess material under nuclear deal
VIENNA, March 17 Iran has challenged the need for it to ship sensitive material abroad if its stock exceeds a limit set by its nuclear deal with major powers.
PRISTINA, June 6 A loud explosion hit a coal-fired power plant just outside the Kosovan capital Pristina on Friday and police said some people were injured, possibly killed.
The blast at the Kosovo A plant was heard in the capital some 10 km (6 miles) away. Confirming the explosion, a police spokesman said: "According to preliminary information, there are injured people, but there may also be dead. This has to be confirmed." (Reporting by Fatos Bytyci; Writing by Matt Robinson, Editing by Angus MacSwan)
VIENNA, March 17 Iran has challenged the need for it to ship sensitive material abroad if its stock exceeds a limit set by its nuclear deal with major powers.
WASHINGTON, March 17 The first face-to-face meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel started awkwardly on Friday and ended even more oddly, with a quip by Trump about wiretapping that left the German leader visibly bewildered.
TORONTO, March 17 Canada's benchmark stock index fell on Friday as financial stocks lost ground along with bond yields and as natural resource companies pulled back despite an uptick in commodity prices.