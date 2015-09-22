* Opposition angry over deal on minority Serb powers
* Parliament session halted after PM pelted with eggs
* Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008
BELGRADE, Sept 22 Lawmakers pelted Kosovo's
prime minister with eggs on Tuesday as he addressed parliament,
protesting over a deal with former master Serbia giving greater
local powers to minority Serbs in the young Balkan country.
The opposition in majority-Albanian Kosovo, which declared
independence from Serbia in 2008, is angry over a deal brokered
by the European Union last month giving Kosovo's small Serb
minority more rights over municipal spending and education and
access to funding from Belgrade.
During a speech by Prime Minister Isa Mustafa broadcast live
on Kosovo television, several opposition lawmakers suddenly
stood and began throwing eggs at him. Mustafa's bodyguard rushed
to shield him with an umbrella.
Parliament speaker Kadri Veseli halted the session, shouting
"Shame, shame, shame!" at the egg-throwing MPs.
Before he was interrupted, Mustafa defended the deal, saying
the newly-created Association of Serb Municipalities would not
have executive powers. His opponents say the move threatens to
deepen an ethnic divide in Kosovo and have announced protests.
Kosovo seceded from Serbia in 2008, almost a decade after
NATO intervened with air strikes to drive out Serbian forces and
halt the killing and expulsion of ethnic Albanian civilians
during a two-year counter-insurgency war.
Serbia does not recognise Kosovo as sovereign, but relations
have improved in recent years as both seek to draw closer to
membership of the European Union.
(Reporting by Fatos Bytyci; Editing by Matt Robinson and Ralph
Boulton)