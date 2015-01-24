PRISTINA Jan 24 Kosovo police fired teargas on
Saturday evening to disperse thousands of protesters throwing
stones at a government building in a demonstration called by
ethnic Albanian opposition parties.
It was the biggest protest seen in Pristina since Kosovo
declared independence from Serbia in 2008.
The ethnic Albanian parties are seeking the resignation of a
minister, Aleksandar Jablanovic from the Serb minority, who
earlier this month called some ethnic Albanians savages.
They also want the government to announce clear plans for
the future of the country's wealthiest mine, which is claimed
also by Serbia.
Around 10,000 people ended a protest at 1600 local time
(1500 GMT) but dozens continued to throw stones at the
government building and attacked police, injuring 20 officers.
Police said they had arrested 22 protesters.
In early January, Jablanovic dubbed as "savages" some ethnic
Albanian protesters who lost relatives during a 1998-99 war with
Serbia.
The minister has apologised but the opposition parties are
asking for his resignation, organising protests all over Kosovo.
Protesters also called on the government to vote an early
plan to take control of a huge mine rich in lead, zinc and
silver.
Fearing bankruptcy, Kosovo's new government said last week
it would take control of the sprawling Trepca mining complex,
but backtracked on Monday following a furious response from
Serbia and intense discussions with Western diplomats.
A NATO helicopter and unmanned drone flew during the
protest. NATO has some 5,000 troops to maintain the fragile
peace.
Kosovo declared independence in 2008 almost a decade after
NATO intervened for 11 weeks and drove out forces under late
Serbian strongman Slobodan Milosevic.
Serbia does not recognise Kosovo as independent, but in 2013
agreed to normalise ties with its former breakaway province.
