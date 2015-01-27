* Protesters angry over fate of mine, Serb minister
* Worst unrest since Kosovo's 2008 secession from Serbia
* Violence appears to subside as dusk falls
By Fatos Bytyci
PRISTINA, Jan 27 Riot police fought running
battles with protesters hurling rocks and petrol bombs in
Kosovo's capital Pristina on Tuesday in the worst unrest since
the former Serbian province seceded in 2008.
Triggered by remarks by an ethnic Serb cabinet minister and
a row over a disputed mine, the violence was a potent reminder
of the depth of popular dissatisfaction in majority-Albanian
Kosovo, still mired in poverty and corruption seven years since
declaring independence from Serbia.
A Reuters reporter saw masked police officers firing tear
gas and water cannon, trying to disperse about 2,000 protesters
who had joined rallies organised by opposition political
parties. Protesters also set rubbish containers alight.
Ambulances attended to injured people as police pursued
protesters into side streets around central Pristina. Police
said 56 police officers were injured, two of them seriously.
It was not immediately known how many protesters were hurt.
More than 120 were arrested. Police said they used rubber
bullets to disperse crowds.
Kosovo Prime Minister Isa Mustafa, barely six weeks in
office, accused his opponents of trying to seize power by force.
"All these political parties have accepted the election
results," he said. "They must respect the vote of the citizens
and not attempt to take power through violence."
Tear gas and smoke hung in the air after six hours of
violence that only subsided as dusk fell.
CLIMBDOWN
It was the second bout of unrest since Saturday, set off by
popular anger over a government climbdown over the fate of a
huge mining complex claimed by Serbia and remarks deemed
offensive by an ethnic Serb minister.
Mustafa's government had pledged to take control of the
Trepca mine, which has been held in trust by a United
Nations-created privatisation body since Kosovo's 1998-99 war
and threatened by myriad creditor claims.
But he backed down days later in the face of a furious
response from Serbia, which claims 75 percent ownership of the
the complex, and pressure from Western embassies concerned at
the possible repercussions for a fragile European Union-led
dialogue between the two sides.
Trepca's lead, zinc and silver mines once accounted for 75
percent of the mineral wealth of socialist Yugoslavia, employing
20,000 people. Trepca now operates at a minimum level to keep
the mines alive, with several thousand miners from both sides of
Kosovo's Serb-Albanian divide.
The protesters also clamoured for the dismissal of an ethnic
Serb minister in the mainly Kosovo Albanian government after he
branded as "savages" a group of Albanians who lost relatives in
the war and had protested against ethnic Serb pilgrims marking
Orthodox Christmas in January.
There was no sign of intervention on Tuesday by NATO's
5,000-strong peacekeeping force or hundreds of EU police
officers stationed in Kosovo to encourage the rule of law.
Kosovo broke away from Serbia in 1999 with the help of NATO
air strikes to halt the killing and expulsion of ethnic
Albanians by Serbian forces waging a counter-insurgency war.
The territory of 1.8 million people, 90 percent of them
ethnic Albanians, declared independence in 2008 and has been
recognised by more than 100 countries.
