PRISTINA Oct 17 Kosovo has halted the sale of state owned post and telecom firm PTK after Croatian telecom group T-HT pulled out, Economy and Development Minister Besim Beqaj said on Monday.

T-HT, majority-owned by Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE), and Telekom Austria were shortlisted in June in the race to buy 75 percent of PTK, only days before prosecutors from the European Union police and justice mission (EULEX) in Kosovo charged its chief executive and four others with corruption. (Reporting by Fatos Bytyci; Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Dan Lalor)