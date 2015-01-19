* Trepca mine located in Kosovo, claimed by Serbia
By Fatos Bytyci
PRISTINA, Jan 19 Kosovo backtracked on Monday
from a pledge to take control of a huge mining complex claimed
by Serbia, a step Belgrade had warned would put at risk European
Union-sponsored negotiations between the Balkan neighbours.
The Trepca complex of lead, zinc and silver mines once
employed 20,000 people and accounted for the majority of the
former Yugoslavia's mineral wealth.
Since Kosovo's 1999 breakaway from Serbia in war, Trepca and
other "socially-owned enterprises" - a hybrid ownership
structure under socialist Yugoslavia - have been held in trust
and readied for sale by an agency created by the United Nations.
But myriad creditor claims and the fact the complex
straddles Kosovo's Serb-Albanian ethnic divide has stymied
progress on Trepca, which currently operates at a minimum level
of output just to keep the mines alive.
Losing patience and fearing bankruptcy, Kosovo's new
government last week said it would take control of Trepca under
a law due to be adopted on Monday, spurring Serbia to lobby the
EU to prevent such a step.
As lawmakers convened, Prime Minister Isa Mustafa told them
the law had been removed from the agenda and that parliament
would instead consider a proposal to give the Kosovo
Privatisation Agency another three years to restructure Trepca.
"We want to create conditions for Trepca to function without
legal problems in the future," Mustafa said. "Right now we want
to stop Trepca from going bankrupt."
Political sources told Reuters the government had faced
pressure from Western ambassadors to backtrack, given concern
over the impact on a fragile dialogue between Serbia and its
former southern province aimed at improving relations seven
years after Kosovo declared independence over Serbian
objections.
Even before Mustafa spoke, Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar
Vucic told reporters in Belgrade that Kosovo had backed down,
saying he had held intensive talks with foreign ambassadors.
Serbia claims to hold around 75 percent of Trepca, but
Kosovo says it lost all rights to state-controlled enterprises
on Kosovar territory when forces under late Serbian strongman
Slobodan Milosevic massacred and expelled ethnic Albanians in
1998-99 in a counter-insurgency campaign.
Both Serbia and Kosovo have long extolled Trepca's
potential, though experts warn it would need huge investment to
restore the complex to anywhere near its Yugoslav-era heyday.
Complicating matters, the complex straddles Albanian and Serb
areas of Kosovo, making any move to sell it even more sensitive
given still tense relations between the communities.
It may also take years to sort through all the creditor
claims, mainly from Serbia but also from a number of Greek
investors. Mustafa said that, based on some assessments, around
1.4 billion euros ($1.6 billion) was claimed by creditors.
($1 = 0.8645 euros)
(Editing by Matt Robinson and Susan Thomas)