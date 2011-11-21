PRISTINA Nov 21 The chief executive of
Kosovo's state-owned post and telecom firm PTK resigned on
Monday as the government looks to revive the sale of the
impoverished country's most profitable company and top up next
year's budget.
The last attempt to sell the company collapsed in October
when one of the last two bidders -- Croatian telecom group T-HT
-- pulled out over a corruption scandal that has
engulfed senior PTK management.
PTK Chief Executive Shyqyri Haxha and Board Chairman Rexhe
Gjonbalaj have been charged with "entering into harmful
contracts, abuse of official position and misuse of economic
authorisation."
Their trial has yet to start.
In a statement, PTK said Haxha had been "forced to announce
his resignation from the position."
The statement added only that Haxha was facing "obstacles in
realising his vision for the development of the corporation."
Haxha's three-year contract was due to expire on Dec. 15.
The government of Kosovo, a landlocked Balkan territory
which declared independence from Serbia in 2008, has already
pencilled 300 million euros ($405 million) from the predicted
sale of PTK into the country's 2012 budget.
Parliament approved the budget last week.
Kosovo is struggling to attract investors to its small
market of 1.7 million people, where organised crime and
corruption are rife and tensions persist between the ethnic
Albanian majority and Serb minority.
($1 = 0.739 Euros)
(Reporting by Fatos Bytyci; Editing by Matt Robinson; Editing
by David Holmes)