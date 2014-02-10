PRISTINA Feb 10 Kosovo started rationing water
in and around its capital Pristina on Monday as it struggled
with its worst shortages in at least three decades, officials
said.
Unusually low levels of snowfall and rain had left
reservoirs at worrying levels, said state water company
Prishtina.
Under normal circumstances, the company pipes water to most
houses in the area for 14 hours a day, generally cutting off
supplies over night. That would now be reduced to 10 hours a
day, said company spokeswoman Arjeta Mjeku.
"We haven't had this situation since 1983," when the company
started working in the area, Mjeku told Reuters. Prishtina
serves around 400,000 people, about a quarter of Kosovo's
population.
