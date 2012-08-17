* KOSPI loses steam after opening higher

* Shipbuilders rise after Merkel's supportive comments for euro

* Kumho Tire up as strike ends; KAI falls on lack of bid interest

By Hyunjoo Jin

SEOUL, Aug 17 Seoul shares slipped on Friday morning as investors took profits after a recent rally, with Samsung Electronics losing more than 3 percent, but Europe-sensitive shipbuilders were boosted by supportive comments from Germany about the region's debt crisis.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.37 percent at 1,950.72 points as of 0135 GMT, after opening up 0.31 percent.

Samsung Electronics, the KOSPI's biggest component, lost 3.7 percent.

"The recent relief rally has come to end, and investors are taking profits amid a lack of signs that the global economy is regaining momentum," said Kim Soo-young, an analyst at KB Investment & Securities.

"A technical correction will continue next week, but policy hopes in Europe and the United States may keep shares rangebound," he said.

Foreign investors are on track for a ninth straight day of net buying, whereas institutional investors continued to dump shares.

"Caution played out this week after last week's market rally, but I don't doubt the market's overall upward trajectory, with the macro economic situation improving." said Lee Sang won, an analyst at Hyundai Securities.

Shipbuilders rose after German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday that European Central Bank President Mario Draghi's declarations to do whatever was necessary to save the euro were "completely in line" with the approach taken by European leaders.

Hyundai Heavy Industries rose 3.3 percent, while Samsung Heavy Industries gained 1.7 percent.

Kumho Tire rebounded and rose 3.6 percent after its workers agreed to return to work on Friday following a one-day strike.

Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) fell more than 2 percent after Korean Air Lines Co was the only bidder to submit a letter of intent for a stake in the South Korea's sole aircraft maker on Thursday.

Korean Air Lines, South Korea's biggest carrier, fell 2.2 percent. (Editing by Chris Gallagher)