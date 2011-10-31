(Adds background)

Oct 31 The investment banking arm of India's Kotak Mahindra Bank and New York-based Evercore Partners Inc said on Monday they have formed an exclusive pact for advisory services on cross-border deals between India, the United States, the United Kingdom and Mexico.

Kotak competes with bigger global rivals like Morgan Stanley , Goldman Sachs and Citigroup in India's highly competitive investment banking space. A large number of banks chasing fewer deals has resulted in pressure on advisory fees for the investment banks.

Evercore, founded by former U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Roger Altman, is an independent investment bank and has advised on several important deals recently, including Kinder Morgan's $39 billion buy of El Paso Corp . (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in NEW DELHI; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)