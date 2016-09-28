BRIEF-Bankia does not see further privatisation before potential deal with BMN
Jan 30 Chairman of Spain's Bankia Jose Ignacio Goirigolzarri:
MUMBAI, Sept 28 Dutch financial services company ING Group is selling a $300 million stake in Indian lender Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd in a block trade on Thursday, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
The deal has an upsize option of up to $550 million, according to the term sheet, an informal paper with the deal terms for market participants. The contents of the term sheet were separately confirmed by a source with direct knowledge.
ING is selling the shares in a price range of 774.50 rupees to 782.30 rupees apiece. Ahead of the news, Kotak Mahindra shares closed at 782.30 rupees in Mumbai trading on Wednesday.
An ING spokesman was not immediately available for a comment, while a Kotak Mahindra spokesman declined comment. (Reporting by Manoj Rawal and Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Adrian Croft)
Jan 30 Chairman of Spain's Bankia Jose Ignacio Goirigolzarri:
LONDON, Jan 30 (IFR) - Commodity giant Louis Dreyfus revived plans to raise debt on Monday in the hope of securing better funding costs, after volatile market conditions halted its proposed financing efforts last year.
DUBAI, Jan 30 Dubai Investments, a conglomerate in which sovereign fund Investment Corp of Dubai owns an 11.5 percent stake, reported a 2.9 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Monday, according to Reuters' calculations.