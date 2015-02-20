MUMBAI Feb 20 India's antitrust regulator has
approved Kotak Mahindra Bank 's record $2.4 billion
purchase of ING Vysya, it said in an order published
on Friday.
Kotak had announced its plan to buy ING Vysaya in November
last year, in what analysts predicted was the beginning of a
long-awaited consolidation in a crowded banking sector.
In a three-page order, the Competition Commission of India
(CCI) said the proposed merger was not likely to have an adverse
impact on competition in banking and allied services.
The deal is the first major bank takeover since top
privately held lender ICICI Bank bought Bank of
Rajasthan more than four years ago.
