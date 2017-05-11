MUMBAI May 11 India's Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
is looking to raise as much as 58 billion rupees
($901.11 million) through a qualified institutional placement, a
term sheet seen by IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, showed.
The bank has set a price range of 930-936 rupees with a
floor price of 913.24 rupees, according to the term sheet.
Kotak Mahindra's investment banking arm, along with Bank of
America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley are leading the
transaction.
($1 = 64.3650 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Anuradha Subramanyan; Writing by Abhirup Roy;
Editing by Vyas Mohan)