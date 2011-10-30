MUMBAI Oct 30 Indian private sector lender
Kotak Mahindra Bank said on Sunday it raised its
saving bank interest rate and base rate, following a
deregulation in savings deposit rates by India's central bank.
The bank revised the savings bank interest rate for deposits
above 100,000 rupees to 6 percent per annum and that for up to
100,000 rupees to 5.50 percent per annum, it said in a
statement.
The current savings bank interest rate was 4 percent per
annum, it said.
Kotak Mahindra Bank also raised the base rate by 25 basis
points to 10 percent per annum from Nov. 1 from the present 9.75
percent per annum and revised prime lending rates upwards by 25
basis points.
India's central bank on Tuesday deregulated savings deposit
rates, its last administered bank rate, in a move that will
expose such accounts to policy rates changes and push up the
cost of funds for banks.
Earlier, private sector lender YES Bank also
raised its savings deposit rate for all savings accounts by 200
basis points to 6 percent. It has also raised the base rate by
25 basis points to 10.5 percent.
(Reporting by Rajesh Kurup; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)