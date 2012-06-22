HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb 22 at 6:40 p.m. EST/2340 GMT
Feb 22 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
ISTANBUL, June 22 Turkish retailer Koton Magazacilik has applied to the Competition Board to sell a stake to Dutch-based firm Nemo Apparel, it said on its website.
Details of the transaction were not disclosed by the anti-trust board. Koton has 198 stores in Turkey and 81 stores abroad, according to its website.
Turkish newspaper Milliyet reported on Friday Nemo Apparel was owned by Turkish private equity firm Turkven and Turkven bought a 50 percent stake in Koton for around $500 million. (Reporting by Evren Ballim; Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Dan Lalor)
Feb 22 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
LONDON, Feb 22 Late music icon David Bowie was the big winner at the BRITs in London on Wednesday, taking the British male solo artist and album of the year prizes at the UK's top music awards.
MEXICO CITY, Feb 22 Mexican broadcaster Grupo Televisa on Wednesday reported a 66 percent drop in annual net profit in 2016 compared to the year-earlier.