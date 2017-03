ISTANBUL May 26 Turkish gold mining company Koza Altin said on Monday it signed a memorandum of understanding with South African platinum miner Lonmin's Northern Ireland unit for gold and silver exploration activities.

The exploration will take place in Northern Ireland, the statement said.

Koza had said in April it had established a wholly-owned subsidiary in Britain to undertake mining activities abroad. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Ayla Jean Yackley)