KUALA LUMPUR Nov 10 Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak said on Thursday:

* 13 new projects announced as part of the country's 10-year $444 billion Malaysian Economic Transformation Programme, which is a government initiative to boost the country's national income.

* New projects announced include a 1 billion ringgit ($320.9 million) service delivery center by IBM Global Delivery Centre (M) Sdn Bhd, and a project by KPJ Healthcare Bhd to build 5 new hospitals worth 763 million ringgit over next three years.

* Toshiba Transmission and Distribution Systems Asia to build a supply chain hub, and research and development centre in Malaysia worth 268 million ringgit.

* Foreign direct inflows expected to reach $10 billion in 2011 surpassing previous year's record inflows of $9.1 billion.

($1 = 3.116 Malaysian Ringgit) (Reporting by Min Hun Fong; editing by Liau Y-Sing)