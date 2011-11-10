KUALA LUMPUR Nov 10 Malaysian Prime Minister
Najib Razak said on Thursday:
* 13 new projects announced as part of the country's 10-year
$444 billion Malaysian Economic Transformation Programme, which
is a government initiative to boost the country's national
income.
* New projects announced include a 1 billion ringgit ($320.9
million) service delivery center by IBM Global Delivery Centre
(M) Sdn Bhd, and a project by KPJ Healthcare Bhd to
build 5 new hospitals worth 763 million ringgit over next three
years.
* Toshiba Transmission and Distribution Systems Asia to
build a supply chain hub, and research and development centre in
Malaysia worth 268 million ringgit.
* Foreign direct inflows expected to reach $10 billion in
2011 surpassing previous year's record inflows of $9.1 billion.
($1 = 3.116 Malaysian Ringgit)
(Reporting by Min Hun Fong; editing by Liau Y-Sing)