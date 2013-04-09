BRIEF-Commercial Vehicle Group Q4 earnings per share $0.01
* Commercial Vehicle Group announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
April 9 The Los Angeles office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating alleged insider trading involving a former senior partner at audit firm KPMG, according to a source familiar with the situation.
California-based companies Herbalife Ltd and Skechers USA Inc both said KPMG has resigned as their audit firm in connection with an alleged leak of information regarding nonpublic information.
* Host Hotels & Resorts Inc announces pricing of $400 million of 3 7/8% senior notes due 2024 by Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P.
* Zoomermedia Limited announces departure of CFO and appointment of new CFO