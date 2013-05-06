By Emily Flitter
NEW YORK May 6 The California jeweler who gave
a former KPMG auditor cash, an expensive watch and concert
tickets in exchange for inside information about public
companies agreed on Monday to plead guilty to one count of
conspiracy to commit securities fraud, according to court
papers.
Bryan Shaw, the jeweler who took tips on Herbalife,
Skechers and other companies from his one-time golfing
buddy Scott London, agreed to pay around $1.3 million in
restitution and will continue to cooperate with the government
as part of a plea deal with federal prosecutors, according to
the documents.
Shaw is expected to appear in federal court later this week
to formally enter the plea. His lawyer, Nathan Hochman, a
partner at Bingham McCutchen in Los Angeles, did not respond to
a request for comment.
London, whose 29-year career at KPMG ended in his firing and
arrest last month, had served as the head of the accounting
firm's audit practice in Los Angeles.
"These two men were close friends who shared dinners,
concerts, sporting events and secret information that brought
profits to each of them," André Birotte Jr., the U.S. attorney
for the Central District of California, said.
"London provided, and Shaw was all too happy to use,
proprietary information that should have remained confidential."
According to information filed by the U.S. Attorney's
Office, London gave Shaw insider tips and trading advice about
five public companies over a two-year period. In return, Shaw
gave London thousands of dollars in cash, a Rolex watch and
tickets to a Bruce Springsteen concert, among other things.
When federal investigators caught up with Shaw, who had
traded on some of the tips, he agreed to cooperate with them.
Shaw recorded phone conversations in which he and London
discussed trading on non-public information from the companies
whose audits London oversaw. As agents from the Federal Bureau
of Investigation watched, Shaw met with London in a parking lot
to hand him an envelope full of cash as payment for the tips.
Harland Braun, London's lawyer, did not respond to a request
for comment.
In exchange for cooperating with the investigation and
pleading guilty, Shaw might get a lighter punishment. Under his
plea agreement, the government said that as long as prosecutors
are satisfied with Shaw's cooperation, they will recommend a
two-level reduction in the offense level that dictates
sentencing guidelines.
A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office said the maximum
sentence for a conspiracy count was five years. He declined to
speculate on how much of a sentence reduction Shaw could get.
In addition to Skechers and Herbalife, London is accused of
leaking information about Deckers Outdoor Corp. as well
as plans for mergers between Pacific Capital Bancorp and Union
Bank and RSC Holdings and United Rentals.
When the leaks became public, KPMG resigned as the auditor
for Skechers and Herbalife.
A spokesman for KPMG declined to comment.
London's formal arraignment is set for May 17. Braun has
said London will plead guilty.
The case is United States v. Bryan Shaw, U.S. District
Court, Central District of California.