April 24 Scott London, a former senior partner at the accounting firm KPMG LLP, was sentenced by a federal judge in Los Angeles on Thursday to 14 months in prison for insider trading.

The defendant, 51, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge George Wu. He was also ordered to pay a $100,000 fine.

London's sentence is shorter than the three-year term sought by prosecutors. His lawyer had requested probation.

"It seemed like a fair sentence," London's lawyer, Harland Braun, said in an interview. "He has given up an enormous amount, in terms of his career and the public disgrace. When he was confronted by the FBI, he protected KPMG and his clients by fully cooperating immediately."

The case is U.S. v. London, U.S. District Court, Central District of California, No. 13-cr-00379.