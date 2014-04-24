April 24 Scott London, a former senior partner
at the accounting firm KPMG LLP, was sentenced by a federal
judge in Los Angeles on Thursday to 14 months in prison for
insider trading.
The defendant, 51, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge
George Wu. He was also ordered to pay a $100,000 fine.
London's sentence is shorter than the three-year term sought
by prosecutors. His lawyer had requested probation.
"It seemed like a fair sentence," London's lawyer, Harland
Braun, said in an interview. "He has given up an enormous
amount, in terms of his career and the public disgrace. When he
was confronted by the FBI, he protected KPMG and his clients by
fully cooperating immediately."
The case is U.S. v. London, U.S. District Court, Central
District of California, No. 13-cr-00379.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel and Ronald Grover in New York;
Editing by Mohammad Zargham)