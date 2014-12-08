BRIEF-Transatlantic Mining announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation
* Transatlantic mining corp. Announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 8 KPMG AG appointed Patrik Kerler head of national market for the Zurich region.
Kerler will be responsible for the coordination and development of KPMG's full range of audit, tax, legal and corporate advisory services for small- and medium-sized enterprises, the company said.
Kerler has been working with KPMG since 2007 and he was most recently the head of KPMG Switzerland's mergers and acquisition business. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)
* Transatlantic mining corp. Announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO/CURITIBA, Brazil, March 17 Brazilian police raided the premises of global meatpacking companies JBS SA and BRF SA on Friday, as well as dozens of smaller rivals, in a crackdown on alleged bribery of health officials that could threaten $12 billion in annual exports.
March 17 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday one of its longest-serving directors, Bing Gordon, a partner at venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, stepped down from the board this week but would remain a consultant to the company.