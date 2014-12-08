Dec 8 KPMG AG appointed Patrik Kerler head of national market for the Zurich region.

Kerler will be responsible for the coordination and development of KPMG's full range of audit, tax, legal and corporate advisory services for small- and medium-sized enterprises, the company said.

Kerler has been working with KPMG since 2007 and he was most recently the head of KPMG Switzerland's mergers and acquisition business. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)