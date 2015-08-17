New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
Aug 17 Accounting and consulting firm KPMG appointed Rob Clayton as an insurance tax team partner, effective Oct. 1.
Clayton will lead the company's tax relationships with groups in the insurance sector and will focus on the general insurance market in the short term, KPMG said on Monday.
Clayton, who previously worked at KPMG from October 1998 to September 2001, was most recently group tax director at Friends Life. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.