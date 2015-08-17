Aug 17 Accounting and consulting firm KPMG appointed Rob Clayton as an insurance tax team partner, effective Oct. 1.

Clayton will lead the company's tax relationships with groups in the insurance sector and will focus on the general insurance market in the short term, KPMG said on Monday.

Clayton, who previously worked at KPMG from October 1998 to September 2001, was most recently group tax director at Friends Life. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)