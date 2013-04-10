THE HAGUE, April 10 America Movil, the
flagship telecommunications firm of Mexican billionaire Carlos
Slim, will continue to use share buybacks to support its share
price, its chief financial officer told Reuters on Wednesday.
Carlos Garcia Moreno - who was in The Hague to attend the
annual general meeting of Dutch telecoms firm KPN in
which America Movil owns a stake - said the Mexican firm had an
ongoing policy to use share buybacks in response to declines in
its share price.
Asked whether the group would consider selling assets in
response to new telecoms rules in Mexico, he said it was "too
early" to comment.
Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto, who took office in
December, has said he wants to increase competition in the
sector and has presented a plan for sweeping reform of the
telecommunications industry.
The telecom reform was backed by Mexico's lower house and is
now before the Senate.