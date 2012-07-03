Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
AMSTERDAM, July 3 Dutch telecoms group KPN , of which Mexican peer America Movil owns 27.7 percent, said on Tuesday temporary chief financial officer, Eric Hageman, will take on the job permanently.
Last wee, America Movil, controlled by the world's richest man Carlos Slim, was successful in obtaining more than a quarter of KPN shares. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Dan Lalor)
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
NEW YORK, Feb 24 Banks losing fees from a string of mega-mergers scuttled by U.S. antitrust rulings are still eager to extend loans to investment-grade companies seeking big tie-ups, in the hope they will ultimately profit by winning business down the road.