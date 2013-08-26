Toshiba's Westinghouse brings in bankruptcy lawyers; disclosure deadlines loom
* Japan Trade Minister may discuss Westinghouse with US officials
AMSTERDAM/BRUSSELS Aug 26 America Movil executives will meet the Dutch Minister for Economic Affairs Henk Kamp and union representatives from KPN on Wednesday to discuss its plans for the Dutch telecoms group, sources told Reuters.
An America Movil spokeswoman in Europe was not immediately available for comment.
Earlier on Monday, Telefonica raised its bid for KPN's German arm by 6 percent to 8.55 billion euros ($11.5 billion), winning over KPN's biggest investor, America Movil, and setting the stage for consolidation in Europe's largest mobile market.
* Japan Trade Minister may discuss Westinghouse with US officials
March 9 Uber Technologies Inc's Gary Marcus said he is stepping down from his post as head of AI Labs, four months after the unit was created.
TOKYO, March 9 Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, is not a favoured bidder for Toshiba Corp's memory chip business due to its close ties with China, sources with direct knowledge of the deal said.