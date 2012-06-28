(Adds KPN, analyst comment)
AMSTERDAM, June 28 Eelco Blok, the head of KPN
who failed to prevent an effective takeover by America
Movil, was in Mexico on Thursday for talks with the
Dutch telecom's new largest shareholder on the company's, and
possibly his own, future.
Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, who controls America Movil,
outflanked KPN's management to win nearly a quarter of KPN, as
he takes advantage of beaten-down valuations to add European
companies to his mobile phone empire.
Two weeks ago America Movil boosted its stake in Telekom
Austria to 23 percent.
Blok, who took the top job at KPN last year, repeatedly
recommended KPN shareholders reject Slim's 8 euros ($10) per
share offer, saying it was too low. But 40 percent of investors
wanted to sell their shares - much more than Slim needed to
reach his goal of owning 27.7 percent of the company - raising
questions over Blok's future.
"I think there is a lot of doubt on Blok and whether he will
make it. But I wonder whether it is right to blame Blok," said
Jos Versteeg, analyst at Dutch private bank Theodoor Gilissen.
Attempts to fend off Slim's approach by selling KPN's
valuable German business E-Plus and Belgian unit BASE proved
fruitless. By Wednesday, America Movil said it had already
scooped up nearly a quarter of outstanding shares and would now
buy the remaining 2.82 percent.
This will give Slim effective control because no more than
half of KPN's shareholders usually ever appear at company
meetings.
America Movil has said it supported KPN's strategy and
management and analysts do not expect Blok, a skilled sailer
with a reputation of knowing every detail of the company, to
leave.
"He is a bit stubborn. That's the impression he makes. He
won't find it in KPN's interest to leave. He'll probably think:
'I'll be the one to help KPN turn around'," said Versteeg.
KPN shares have fallen to a seven-year low of 6.35 euros
since Blok's appointment. They were trading above that at 7.32
on Thursday.
Blok was to meet America Movil in Mexico city, a spokesman
for the Dutch company said on Thursday, declining to provide
details.
BUILDING SCALE
America Movil wants to get a foothold in Europe by buying
assets cheaply as stock markets have suffered from the euro
zone's debt crisis.
"It wants a big European network. They've bought a stake in
Telekom Austria and they want to expand it gradually. They want
to do what Vodafone is doing, getting a global network,"
Versteeg said.
America Movil's chief financial officer, Carlos Garcia
Moreno, reiterated last week that the group was seeking a
long-term strategic partnership with KPN and Telekom Austria.
"We are a strong partner financially and we are going to be
there for the long-term ... We come with an open hand and we
want to work shoulder-to-shoulder with the management," he said.
Moreno said scale was an important factor and something
America Movil could offer to KPN and Telekom Austria, at a time
when telecom operators are rolling out next-generation 4G
networks.
However, Versteeg said KPN may still try to sell its Belgian
unit BASE to release cash for investments, and find a partner
for E-Plus, the jewel in KPN's crown that accounts for most of
KPN's customers, and has the highest core profit margin in the
group, at 42 percent.
KPN itself failed last week to combine the business with
Telefonica's German operations O2 in a bid to create
more value for shareholders and fend off Slim's bid.
Combining the two German operators could unlock cost savings
of up to 4 billion euros, analysts have said.
America Movil was not in takeover talks elsewhere in Europe,
the company said last week.
($1 = 0.8028 euros)
(Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger, Editing by Anthony Deutsch and
Erica Billingham)