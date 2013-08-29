AMSTERDAM/MEXICO CITY Aug 29 An independent
foundation linked to KPN said on Thursday it had moved
to block America Movil's proposed 7.2 billion-euro
offer for the Dutch telecoms group to protect the interests of
stakeholders.
The move could test billionaire Carlos Slim's resolve to
acquire European assets to offset a slowdown in core profit at
his flagship company America Movil, a person familiar with the
sector said.
The KPN foundation - set up to protect key national
infrastructure when the former state-owned monopoly was being
privatized - said it had exercised an option to buy certain
shares that will give it almost 50 percent of KPN's voting
stock.
"The foundation has intervened in this way in order to
safeguard the interests of KPN and its stakeholders, including
shareholders, employees, customers, trade unions and Dutch
society more generally," it said, adding that these interests
were at risk because America Movil had not consulted with KPN
before announcing its intention to make a takeover offer.
America Movil, which holds close to 30 percent of KPN and
earlier this month said it intended to bid for the rest of the
company, could challenge the move in court.
"We wouldn't be surprised to see AMX go to (the European
Union) to challenge the authority and legality of the foundation
on the back of this move," said Imari Love, analyst at
Morningstar. "It's clear the foundation is trying to keep KPN
Dutch-owned by using this poison pill, which, in effect, has the
same impact of golden shares, which are illegal."
It is also possible that America Movil could negotiate and
offer a higher price for the 70 percent of KPN it does not
already own.
"The foundation believes that America Movil should, in
accordance with the rules and what is common practice in the
Netherlands, open negotiations with KPN's Board of Management
and the Dutch government as soon as possible," the foundation
said in its statement.
TACTICS
America Movil made its offer for the rest of KPN to squeeze
more money from Telefonica, which is seeking to buy
KPN's E-Plus Germany unit, some analysts have said.
Earlier this week, Telefonica raised its offer by 6 percent
to 8.55 billion euros, and it won America Movil's support for
the deal.
The E-Plus sale will provide cash that will improve KPN's
balance sheet, and although it leaves the company without direct
exposure to Europe's biggest mobile market, it makes America
Movil's 2.40 euro a share offer less attractive, analysts said.
In a research note written before the KPN foundation's
announcement, analysts at Sanford Bernstein said, "We think that
KPN could be worth as much as 3 euros per share."
But raising the offer price would be out of character for
billionaire Slim, who has accumulated a business empire
stretching from retail and financial services companies to
infrastructure and oil and gas drilling companies by buying
undervalued companies.
Foundations, such as KPN's, have been used as a tactic in
high-profile corporate battles including LVMH's failed
hostile takeover of Gucci in 1999 and hedge funds' efforts to
replace the board and break up chip equipment maker ASM
International in 2008.
Shares of America Movil, which bought nearly 30 percent of
KPN last year, initially rose on the announcement, reflecting
the unpopularity of the KPN investment. The purchase has so far
resulted in billions of pesos in paper losses for America Movil,
Slim's flagship company.
Shares of Slim's company ended down 0.16 percent at 12.81
pesos in trading in Mexico. KPN's shares closed down 0.65
percent at 2.28 euros on Thursday, before the foundation's
announcement.
A spokeswoman for America Movil declined to comment.
"The fear now will be that Slim will now try to exit - any
sign that he will throw in the towel and sell down his stake
will hang over the KPN shares," said the person familiar with
the sector.