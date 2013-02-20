BRIEF-On Track Innovations says became aware of claim filed in district court against co,unit on March 2- SEC Filing
* On march 2 became aware of claim filed in district court , against co and its unit by USA technologies,
BRUSSELS Feb 20 Dutch telecoms group KPN said on Wednesday its largest shareholder, America Movil, supported its plan to raise 4 billion euros ($5.34 billion) in equity capital to avoid a credit rating downgrade.
KPN said the operation would consist of a 3 billion euro rights issue and, in addition, the issuance of hybrid capital instruments, which were expected to receive partial equity recognition.
* U.S. District court has granted company treble damages related to false claims made by Method Pharmaceuticals, llc, its principal owner
DETROIT, March 6 General Motors Co’s deal on Monday to sell its European operations to France's PSA Group doubles down on a bet that the company can win by being less global but more profitable in an auto industry increasingly dependent on software and services.