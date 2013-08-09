Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
AMSTERDAM Aug 9 Dutch telecoms group KPN has taken note of America Movil's takeover offer and is studying it, a KPN spokesman said.
March 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
PARIS, March 2 AccorHotels has signed an agreement to take over the management of 26 hotels in Brazil, Europe's largest hotel group said on Thursday, continuing its expansion in the recession-hit South American country.
* Cboe holdings announces election and proration results relating to its acquisition of bats global markets