(Corrects spelling to America from American in headline)
AMSTERDAM Aug 29 An independent foundation with
the power to block America Movil's proposed 7.2
billion-euro offer for KPN said on Thursday it has
intervened to safeguard the interests of the Dutch telecoms
group's various stakeholders.
The foundation said it had exercised an option to buy Class
B preference shares in KPN and, as a result, had "almost 50
percent of the number of issued and voting shares".
"The foundation has intervened in this way in order to
safeguard the interests of KPN and its stakeholders, including
shareholders, employees, customers, trade unions and Dutch
society more generally," it said, adding that these interests
were at risk because América Móvil had not consulted with KPN
before announcing its intention to make a takeover offer.
(Reporting by Sara Webb; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)