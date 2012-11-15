EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 24)
BRUSSELS, Feb 24 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
AMSTERDAM Nov 15 Dutch telecoms group KPN said on Thursday it has agreed to sell some of its German mobile towers for 393 million euros to American Tower Corporation to invest in its German mobile network and improve its net debt position.
BRUSSELS, Feb 24 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Feb 24 Canada's MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd, a provider of satellite data used for surveillance and communications, said it would buy U.S.-based DigitalGlobe Inc for about C$3.10 billion ($2.40 billion) to strengthen its position in the satellite imagery market.
Feb 24 UK's CMA (Competition and Markets Authority):