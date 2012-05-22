UPDATE 1-Telecom Italia reports 14 pct rise in core earnings
MILAN, Feb 3 Telecom Italia on Friday posted a better than expected 14.4 percent rise in full-year core earnings, helped by cost cuts and its domestic operations returning to growth.
May 22 Belgium's largest cable operator Telenet is talking to private equity firms about making a joint bid for BASE, the country's third mobile phone company, people familiar with the process told Reuters.
Blackstone, Cinven, Providence, Bain and KKR are among the possible partners, the people said.
Dutch telecom group KPN could raise between 1.6 billion and 1.8 billion euros from the sale of BASE, the people added.
KPN is weighing a sale of the Belgian business at the same time as it seeks ways to counter America Movil's tender offer for 28 percent of its shares, which it sees as undervalued.
KPN was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Sophie Sassard and Victoria Howley in London.)
