* KPN says bids were "unsatisfactory"

* KPN says no dividend cut, nor rights issue ahead

* America Movil influence on display at KPN-analysts

* Failed BASE auction shows pitfalls for telco asset sales

By Gilbert Kreijger and Leila Abboud

AMSTERDAM, Aug 15 Dutch telecom operator KPN called off the sale of its Belgian mobile business, which it had hoped would raise up to 1.8 billion euros ($2.1 billion), saying on Wednesday that the offers it received were too low.

The failure of the auction, which had drawn five non-binding bids from private equity groups, a Belgian cable operator and a media group, means KPN faces tough choices on how to reduce its debt and find money needed for network investment in its home market.

KPN ruled out a rights issue and any further cuts in its dividend following a sharp reduction last month, a company spokesman told Reuters. Its shares were down 1.4 percent at 1045 GMT.

When Carlos Slim's America Movil became KPN's largest shareholder in June, it signalled a preference for the Dutch operator to hold on to its operations in Germany and Belgium.

It was not immediately clear whether America Movil had weighed in to stop the sale of BASE, the smallest of Belgium's three main operators behind Belgacom and Mobistar .

But the investment in KPN and purchase of 23 percent of Telekom Austria in June show how Carlos Slim, who became the world's richest man via his Latin American telecoms empire, is making a big bet on Europe despite the region's debt crisis and weak economy.

The BASE sale was intended to buy KPN time for cutting its debt while trying to turn around its business in the Netherlands, where it has been losing mobile clients and struggling with tough competition from cable companies. Analysts estimate that KPN also needs roughly 500 million euros to bid in an upcoming auction of fourth generation mobile licences in the Netherlands.

Sources told Reuters during the sale process that there was a gap between what bidders were offering and KPN's price expectations. KPN was seeking roughly 5.8-6 times earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, implying a price of 1.6-1.7 billion euros.

One person close to the talks said a "fair" price would have been be 1.4-1.5 billion, while a second person said first-round bids were "far below" 6 times EBITDA.

Belgium's media group De Persgroep, cable company Telenet and private equity firms Blackstone, Providence and Cinven all submitted non-binding bids last week, people familiar with the process said.

"Selling BASE only would have been a positive step had KPN managed to get a good price for it," said Damien Chew, a credit analyst at Fitch Ratings, which has a BBB- with negative outlook rating on KPN. "KPN now needs to consider options to get its leverage under control. It's not necessarily an issue this year, but will be in 2013 and 2014."

Analysts said KPN may now consider further cost cuts or slowing network investments to cope with its debt. It is already half way through a programme to cut 4,000-5,000 fulltime employees and has also promised to reduce costs at group headquarters by 30-40 percent by 2013.

"We have drastically cut our dividend three weeks ago, and a further cut is not under consideration," KPN spokesman Stefan Simons said, adding that a rights issue was also not an option.

KPN had net debt of 12.4 billion euros at the end of June, and its ratio of net debt to operating profit was 2.6. It is aiming for a ratio between 2 and 2.5 but has said it could temporarily exceed this due to investments in the Netherlands.

Fitch's Chew pointed out that KPN's leverage ratio was closer to 2.95 once its plan to increase its 41 percent stake in Reggefiber, a company building a fibre broadband network in the Netherlands, was taken into account. Fitch would consider ratings downgrades if debt ratios exceed 3 on a sustained basis, it said in January.

ASSET SALES

The impasse in the BASE auction may also be a sign that other European telecoms operators such as Telefonica which are seeking to sell assets will not reap top valuations. With few companies stepping in as buyers, private equity funds tend to be the main bidders for such businesses.

ING Credit Research analyst Malin Hedman said the state of the market in Europe made getting attractive valuations difficult. "This is something which may weigh on Telefonica today as that is the name with the most substantial assets disposal program at the moment," Hedman wrote in a note.

Telefonica plans an initial public offering of its German mobile business later this year, and is weighing a listing of some of its Latin American businesses. It has also been in talks with private equity to sell its Atento call centre business.

SLIM INFLUENCE

If KPN were to find itself in a difficult position with its debt, it's not clear that Carlos Slim would help with a cash infusion, analysts say.

America Movil has built a 28 percent stake in KPN but has said that it doesn't want to go past 30 percent to avoid having to bid for the whole company, as Dutch law requires.

America Movil's influence is already being felt at KPN although Slim and his associates are not yet board members.

KPN has already begun to pay out less to shareholders, and analysts expect Slim to push the firm to invest more in its networks, in a strategy reversal intended to revive its flagging business.

"I don't think it's an accident that KPN reduced its dividend and abandoned its plan to exit Belgium just after Slim's arrival," said a person close to the BASE talks. "It's America Movil's management that is influencing the decisions."

Jos Versteeg, analyst at Dutch private bank Theodoor Gilissen, said Slim's big ambitions for Europe were now clear. "Slim does not want to sell BASE," said Versteeg. "He wants to create a European network."