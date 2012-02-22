AMSTERDAM Feb 22 Dutch telecommunications company KPN said on Wednesday it raised 750 million euros from the sale of 10-year eurobonds to institutional investors.

The bonds, issued under the company's global medium-term note programme, have a coupon of 4.25 percent.

KPN said it will use the proceeds for general corporate purposes. Citigroup, ING, Société Générale and UBS were joint book runners for the deal. (Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)