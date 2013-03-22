BRUSSELS, March 22 Dutch telecoms group KPN said on Friday it raised $600 million in a sale of hybrid bonds, completing its 2 billion euros ($2.59 billion) bonds programme aimed at lowering its debt burden.

The group reiterated it would still raise 3 billion euros in a rights issue.

KPN had already sold 1.56 billion euros of hybrid bonds in early March. ($1 = 0.7737 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek and Gilbert Kreijger, editing by Barbara Lewis)