BRIEF-HPE reports details for completion of spin-off and merger of its enterprise services business
AMSTERDAM Aug 9 Koninklijke KPN NV : * Press release: kpn notes américa móvil's intention to launch public offer * Kpn says board and supervisory board were informed in advance and will
carefully consider américa móvil's intended offer * Kpn says will consider the continuity of kpn and the interests of all
stakeholders, including all shareholders * Says will explore all strategic options open to kpn
* Entercom Communications and CBS Radio announce pricing of term loan in connection with merger
TORONTO, March 2 Jim Mackey, the head of corporate development and strategy at BlackBerry Ltd , left the company in mid-February, he told Reuters on Thursday.