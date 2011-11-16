By Kate Holton
| BARCELONA, Spain
BARCELONA, Spain Nov 16 Dutch telecoms
firm KPN, struggling in its domestic market, said it
would make sense to merge in Germany with Telefonica's
O2, in what could signal the start of a long-awaited wave of
consolidation in mature markets.
Eelco Blok said that a deal in Germany between O2 and its
key E-Plus business could be attractive in a market where both
operators lag behind Vodafone and Deutsche Telekom's
T-Mobile.
Blok said he did not see anything happening imminently but
his comments are likely to be seized on by investors and
analysts in an industry long seen as ripe for consolidation in
the mature and highly competitive markets of western Europe.
"There is clearly value to be created in in-country
consolidation in Germany. Merging O2 and E-Plus would give the
opportunity if you do it in the right way to create around 3
billion (euros) of value," he said, without explaining how he
had arrived at that number or what it meant.
"So far it's not happening," Blok told the Morgan Stanley
technology, media and telecom conference in Barcelona. "We are
not sellers of E-Plus, we are convinced that with our strategy
we can create value and Telefonica is also not willing to sell.
"(But) if the price is right and Telefonica are willing to
sell, then it could be an interesting scenario. We have the
management in Germany that has proven that it can run an asset
far better than the others."
Telefonica has long been linked with some kind of deal for
KPN, although the new head of Telefonica's European division
told reporters in London earlier this month that he did not see
the group significantly changing its scale.
Speaking at the same conference, Telefonica's Chief Finance
Officer Angel Vila said he did not consider its German unit to
be a failing business. He said it had good traction with
customers and that they had no intention to sell.
"We're very happy with it," he added.
COMPETING INTENTIONS
Other large operators such as Vodafone have said they would
like to see consolidation within the toughest European markets
after it withdrew from a host of countries such as Poland,
France and China in a drive to simplify its portfolio.
France Telecom is looking to exit certain markets
including Switzerland and Austria while KPN itself is
considering options for its units in Spain and France.
Any proposed deal between the third and fourth players in
Germany would likely be watched closely by other operators
around Europe to measure the response of the regulator and
whether that approach could be applied elsewhere.
The British market has recently gone from five operators to
four with the merger of Deutsche Telekom and France Telecom in
that market and a plan this year by the regulator for a spectrum
auction indicates that it wants four operators to remain.
KPN's German unit, which trades as E-Plus, is highly
profitable and key to the wider group, especially as it
struggles in its domestic market where it is the largest
operator.
KPN has struggled to reverse a decline in revenues, profit
and market share in its domestic fixed-line and mobile
businesses in recent quarters as competition has intensified.
In that market, Blok said it would make sense for KPN to
snap up smaller player Tele2, but said he was not
optimistic that regulators would allow it.
"Tele2 is a very attractive target but there are regulatory
hurdles given our market share in the Netherlands and of course
the price needs to be right," he said. "But from an in-country
consolidation perspective this is the ideal target for us.
"The regulatory hurdles are there and they are not easy to
solve. It is on my agenda but I am really focused on getting our
Dutch telco activities back on track."
