AMSTERDAM Dec 17 Shares in KPN fell 13 percent to 3.991 euros at Monday's open after it warned on Friday it would not pay a final dividend for 2012 and would pay out only 0.03 euros per share for 2013, far lower than already revised dividend forecasts.

The Dutch telecoms group, which is 28 percent owned by Mexican telecoms tycoon Carlos Slim, had already cut its dividend forecast for this year to 0.35 euros from an initial planned payout of 0.90 euros. It has paid an interim dividend of 0.12 euros.

The announcement on Friday evening came after the Dutch state raised much more than expected in its auction of fourth generation (4G) wireless licences. Incumbents KPN, Vodafone and Deutsche Telekom, all licences, as did new entrant Tele2 of Sweden.

KPN had been planning a payout for 2013 of 'at least' 0.35 euros. Traders and analysts have previously expressed concern about the ability of KPN to pay dividends given it has a debt to core profit ratio exceeding its own targets.

KPN shares hit a 10-year low of 3.90 euros in November.