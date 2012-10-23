BRUSSELS Oct 23 Dutch telecoms operator KPN on Tuesday kept its profit and dividend outlook for 2012 after price competition in Germany depressed third-quarter earnings.

Core profit, adjusted for one-off restructuring costs, fell 12 percent in the July-Sept period to 1.177 billion euros ($1.54 billion), below the 1.185 billion expected in a Reuters poll of 10 analysts. ($1 = 0.7651 euros) (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek)