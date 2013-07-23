BRIEF-Pool Corporation says chairman Sexton to retire
* Pool corporation announces changes to its board of directors and declares quarterly cash dividend
AMSTERDAM/BRUSSELS, July 23 Dutch telecoms firm KPN said on Tuesday its operating profit and sales fell in the second quarter of this year due to lower spending by consumers and business clients.
KPN, which also announced it would divest its German mobile operator E-Plus to Spanish rival Telefonica Deutschland , said its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation fell 11 percent to 1 billion euros in the April-to-June period compared with the same period in 2012.
* Pool corporation announces changes to its board of directors and declares quarterly cash dividend
* Jean-Yves Lavoie succeeds Peter Dorrins as President and Chief Executive Officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 3 Lending to U.S. investment grade companies has started the year at the lowest level since 2014, as companies delay pushing mergers and acquisitions (M&A) forward before details about President Donald Trump’s tax and trade policies emerge, bankers and attorneys said.