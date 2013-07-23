AMSTERDAM/BRUSSELS, July 23 Dutch telecoms firm KPN said on Tuesday its operating profit and sales fell in the second quarter of this year due to lower spending by consumers and business clients.

KPN, which also announced it would divest its German mobile operator E-Plus to Spanish rival Telefonica Deutschland , said its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation fell 11 percent to 1 billion euros in the April-to-June period compared with the same period in 2012.