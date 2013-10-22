BRIEF-UTStarcom Q4 basic loss per share $0.03
* UTStarcom reports unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2016
BRUSSELS Oct 22 Dutch telecoms group KPN reported a 13 percent fall in core profit in the third quarter, as a rise in earnings at its Dutch residential unit was not able to make up for declines in its Belgian and Dutch mobile businesses.
Core profit (EBITDA) adjusted for restructuring costs dropped 13 percent to 762 million euros ($1.04 billion).
KPN's reported numbers excluding its German unit E-Plus, which is to be sold to Telefonica in a 8.55 billion euro deal.
* UTStarcom reports unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2016
LONDON, March 10 British Prime Minister Theresa May sought to reassure City executives at a private gathering hosted by Wall Street bank Morgan Stanley that she would seek the right deal for the financial services industry in upcoming Brexit negotiations.
LONDON, March 10 Emerging stocks and currencies headed on Friday for a second straight week of losses as investors showed nerves ahead of next week's all-but-certain interest rate hike in the United States and a gathering of global finance chiefs.