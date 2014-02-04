UPDATE 6-Intel to buy Israeli driverless car-tech firm Mobileye for $15 bln
* Analysts say rival offer unlikely (Adds details on Mobileye's partnerships, competitors and technology)
BRUSSELS Feb 4 Dutch telecoms group KPN expects the margins in its Dutch mobile business to improve over the course of 2014, the group's chief executive said on Tuesday.
"The margin will be higher over the course of 2014 than the margins we've seen in the fourth quarter," CEO Eelco Blok told reporters.
* Analysts say rival offer unlikely (Adds details on Mobileye's partnerships, competitors and technology)
* To expand animal nutrition capabilities with new facilities in Xiangtan and Nanjing, China
* Boeing, CDB Aviation Lease Finance announce order for 30 737 max 8 airplanes