BRUSSELS Nov 18 Dutch telecoms group KPN said on Tuesday it had agreed to pay 610 million euros ($760.79 million) to buy the remaining 40 percent stake it did not already own in Dutch fibre optics group Reggefiber.

KPN, which holds a 60 percent stake in the company, said it bought the unit to improve its high-speed broadband internet product in the Netherlands, where it competes with cable operators such as Liberty Global's UPC and Ziggo .

KPN added that it would redeem about 500 million euros of Reggefiber's debt in the fourth quarter and consolidate the unit in its financial statements with effect from November 1.

(1 US dollar = 0.8018 euro) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)