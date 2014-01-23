AMSTERDAM Jan 23 The Dutch consumer authority said on Thursday it had fined telecom group KPN almost 30 million euros ($41 million) because it had prevented fair competition in a telecoms tender.

The tender, worth as much as 140 million euros, was for a Dutch government contract in 2010 and was originally won by KPN. However, following a court ruling, the contract was awarded to Swedish-listed rival Tele2.

"With this infringement, KPN seriously disadvantaged the competition," said Chris Fonteijn, head of the consumer authority known as ACM, in a statement.

KPN responded in a statement saying that it thought the fine imposed was too high.

"At the time (of the infringement), ACM forced KPN to withdraw its bids for the public tender, meaning Tele2 won the contract at the expense of KPN," it said, adding that as a result, it has suffered both financial and reputational damage. ($1 = 0.7310 euros) (Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Sara Webb)