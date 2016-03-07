Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
AMSTERDAM, March 7 KPN, the largest Dutch telecommunications company, on Monday said it would cut 300 million euros ($330 million) of costs by 2019 by simplifying infrastructure.
In an update on guidance ahead of a meeting with investors, the company also said it expects to improve its adjusted EBITDA by 3 percentage points "in the medium term." ($1 = 0.9099 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Kim Coghill)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order