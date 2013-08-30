BRUSSELS Aug 30 The independent foundation
tasked with protecting the interests of KPN
stakeholders said it expected America Movil to make a
fair bid for the group and install good corporate governance.
Late on Thursday, the foundation exercised an option to buy
shares that would give it almost 50 percent of KPN's voting
stock, temporarily blocking the Mexican group's 7.2 billion
euros ($9.52 billion) bid.
The foundation said it could in theory maintain such a
blocking move for up to two years, according to Dutch law, the
foundation said in a press conference on Friday.